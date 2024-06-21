Atishi on hunger strike from today

PTI

New Delhi, June 20

Delhi Water Minister Atishi said she would sit on an indefinite hunger strike at Bhogal in south Delhi from Friday noon to press for her demand of getting 100 million gallons of water per day from Haryana.

At a press conference, Atishi said she will first visit Rajghat at 11 AM on Friday. The minister said Haryana had refused to release water and her letter to the PM also did not help so she was forced to sit on the hunger strike for the rightful share of Delhi’s water and 28 lakh affected people in the city. “Delhi requires 1,005 MGD of water, of which 613 MGD comes from Haryana. Since the last two weeks, Haryana has reduced this to 513 MGD,” she said.