Atishi raises concerns over Arvind Kejriwal’s cell conditions

PTI

New Delhi, June 3

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi has claimed that Kejriwal’s weight was measured with three weighing machines during his medical examination in Tihar on Sunday.

“His weight was found to be 61 kg. Tihar officials then used another machine that showed his weight to be 64 kg. They were still not satisfied and used a third machine, which showed his weight to be 66.5 kg,” she said.

She also claimed that at a time when temperature in Delhi was ranging between 48°C and 50°C, Kejriwal was kept in a cell, where not even a cooler was provided.

Atishi said Kejriwal had been suffering from diabetes for 30 years and his weight was falling since last few months due to alleged cruelty against him.

