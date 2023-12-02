Atishi writes to Centre flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

Delhi Education Minister Atishi wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, flagging “irregularities” in 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges funded by the Delhi Government.

The minister in her letter stated, “The Delhi Government has noted several serious irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores of rupees from the public exchequer.”

“Since these colleges are directly affiliated with DU, they’re not answerable to the Delhi Government for the judicious utilisation of funds.” she added.

Atishi suggested two propositions to overcome the constraints. She proposed that either the 12 colleges be merged and brought under the Delhi Government or the Centre may take their full control and in that case, the Delhi Government will stop allocating funds to them.

