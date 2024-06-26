Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 25

Water Minister Atishi was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) on Tuesday morning after her health deteriorated on the fifth day of her ‘indefinite’ hunger strike over the water crisis in the Capital.

Doctors at the hospital reported a severe deterioration in her health, with her blood sugar level dropping to 36. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that doctors had warned her life was in danger, necessitating immediate hospitalisation.

“The hunger strike, a testament to her unwavering dedication, has now been halted as she battles for her life. We all wish her a speedy recovery,” he added.

The AAP has accused the Haryana Government of withholding 100 million gallons of water daily for the past three weeks. Singh affirmed their commitment to lead the ‘satyagraha’, although the hunger strike will be temporarily suspended. He mentioned that all AAP MPs will write to PM Narendra Modi regarding the water supply issue and raise it in Parliament.

On Monday, Delhi Cabinet Ministers wrote to the PM urging a swift resolution to the issue.

“People in Delhi are grappling with a severe water crisis in this scorching heat. It’s unbelievable that Delhi’s water allocation was determined in 1994 when the population was around 1.25 crore. Even after three decades, Delhi’s water quota remains stagnant at 1,005 MGD,” Singh emphasised.

He questioned BJP leaders and PM Modi on strategies for increasing water production. Singh highlighted the Delhi Government’s achievements, noting, “In the past nine years, the Kejriwal government has laid 12,000 km of new pipelines and invested Rs 500 crore to strengthen canal infrastructure to prevent water wastage.”

Singh criticised the BJP for allegedly betraying Delhiites despite winning all seven seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive time.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta echoed the plea, stating, “This is not just AAP’s demand but every Delhiite’s plea that Haryana and the Central Governments should allocate Delhi its rightful share of water.”

