ATM robbed in Moti Nagar

New Delhi, November 10
An ATM was cut open and looted of cash by three people in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area, the police said on Friday.
According to the police, the robbers on Thursday cut the private bank’s automatic teller machine with the help of a gas cutter and fled with the cash.
A crime team has collected evidence from the spot. A CCTV footage has indicated at least three people were involved in the crime.
In order to track them down, the police are also tracing the routes the robbers may have taken.
