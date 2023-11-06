Aussie leader of opposition at Bangla Sahib

New Delhi, November 6
Leader of the Opposition in Australia Peter Dutton, who was here as part of the economic trade delegation, ended his visit by paying respects at the historic Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and the Akshardham temple in the national capital.
At Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, the delegation witness the making of the langar (community meal). Jagwinder Singh Virk, Chairman of India Australia Strategic Alliance, who had accompanied Dutton from Australia said today “this was to show the culture of India”.
Dutton, a former defence minister met Indian leaders, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. He also met the Finance Minister, Uttar Pradesh Suresh Khanna and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.
One of the standout achievements of the visit was a strong commitment by the Australian industry to invest in various industry verticals in India. Australian businesses displayed keen interest and enthusiasm in exploring opportunities in sectors like technology, infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare, and education, among others.
These investments are expected to strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations and create a conducive environment for mutual growth.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13-20 to combat air pollution
No physical classes in City schools, barring classes 10 and ...
Day ahead of 1st phase voting in Chhattisgarh, two polling staff, BSF jawan hurt in IED blast
The incident occurred around 4 pm in in Kanker district
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in north India
The National Centre for Seismology says epicentre for the qu...
ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in bank fraud linked money laundering case
Gajjanmajra, who had been booked under a Prevention of Money...
Punjab govt versus governor: Governors must act even before matter reaches court, says Supreme Court
'There is a little bit of soul searching to be done by both ...