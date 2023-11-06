Aussie leader of opposition at Bangla Sahib

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 6

Leader of the Opposition in Australia Peter Dutton, who was here as part of the economic trade delegation, ended his visit by paying respects at the historic Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and the Akshardham temple in the national capital.

At Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, the delegation witness the making of the langar (community meal). Jagwinder Singh Virk, Chairman of India Australia Strategic Alliance, who had accompanied Dutton from Australia said today “this was to show the culture of India”.

Dutton, a former defence minister met Indian leaders, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. He also met the Finance Minister, Uttar Pradesh Suresh Khanna and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

One of the standout achievements of the visit was a strong commitment by the Australian industry to invest in various industry verticals in India. Australian businesses displayed keen interest and enthusiasm in exploring opportunities in sectors like technology, infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare, and education, among others.

These investments are expected to strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations and create a conducive environment for mutual growth.

