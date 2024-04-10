Authorities get NHRC notice over manhole mishap

PTI

New Delhi, April 9

Taking suo motu cognisance of the recent manhole mishap in Gurugram, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday said it had sought action from the authorities concerned in this matter.

On April 3, a two-year-old boy, died after falling into an uncovered manhole at Sihi village in Gurugram’s Sector 37.

The NHRC has now issued notices to the Gurugram municipal commissioner and the police commissioner, seeking comprehensive reports in this regard within four weeks.

The commission stressed the gravity of the situation, considering it a potential violation of human rights. In its notices, the NHRC requested detailed information, including the current status of any FIR filed and whether any arrests had been made, in connection with the case. It also sought clarification on compensation.

