Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

New Delhi, February 3
A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his wife on early Thursday morning over suspicion of an extramarital affair in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension area, police said on Thursday.
The accused hit her head with a cooker and cylinder, police said. The accused identified as Hasim Khan, resident of Tughlakabad Extension, has been arrested, they said. According to the police, Khan came to the Govindpuri police station on early Thursday and informed that he has killed his wife, following which the cops rushed to the spot.
They found his wife Shaheen Khan (20) lying on a bed. The accused suspected that the victim has an extramarital affair with Salman. The cooker and cylinder used as weapons for hitting her head have been seized, a senior police officer said.
Police said that Hasim and Shaheen got married in June 2018. They have no child and the accused worked as an auto driver.
