Auto-rickshaw driver injured as signboard falls on him

New Delhi, May 4
A 42-year-old person was injured after a signboard collapsed on him in North East Delhi’s Gokulpuri in the wee hours of Saturday.
The victim, identified as Ajab Singh, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, was taken to GTB Hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger, the police said.
According to the police, they received a call about the incident at 3.45 am. The police said the caller told them that a signboard under the Gokulpuri Chowk flyover has collapsed on a person.
Upon reaching the spot, the police found that a signboard was collapsed after being hit by a truck, which was being used by the Delhi Metro for construction work at the entrance to the Gokulpuri market, an official said.
An auto-rickshaw and a Mahindra pickup van were damaged in the incident.
The victim was sitting on a stone bench when the truck hit the signboard. Later, cranes were called to remove the damaged signboard.
A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life) and 337 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the truck driver, who managed to flee the spot.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops
Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...
INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds
MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...