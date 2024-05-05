Auto-rickshaw driver injured as signboard falls on him

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

A 42-year-old person was injured after a signboard collapsed on him in North East Delhi’s Gokulpuri in the wee hours of Saturday.

The victim, identified as Ajab Singh, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, was taken to GTB Hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger, the police said.

According to the police, they received a call about the incident at 3.45 am. The police said the caller told them that a signboard under the Gokulpuri Chowk flyover has collapsed on a person.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found that a signboard was collapsed after being hit by a truck, which was being used by the Delhi Metro for construction work at the entrance to the Gokulpuri market, an official said.

An auto-rickshaw and a Mahindra pickup van were damaged in the incident.

The victim was sitting on a stone bench when the truck hit the signboard. Later, cranes were called to remove the damaged signboard.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life) and 337 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the truck driver, who managed to flee the spot.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.