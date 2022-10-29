Auto, taxi fares hiked in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

Ahead of civic poll in the national capital and in the wake of rising CNG prices, the Delhi Government on Friday announced a hike in auto-rickshaw and taxi fares.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had received representations from the auto-rickshaw and taxi associations in this regard.

As per revised fares, the meter down charge (minimum fare) for initial 1.5 km for auto-rickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30 and per-km charge after meter down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11.

While there is no change in waiting charges and night charges (11 pm to 5 am), extra luggage charges have been increased from Rs 7.5 to Rs 10.

For taxis, per-km charge after meter down has been hiked from Rs 14 to Rs 17 for non-AC vehicles and from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for AC vehicles. The after meter down charges has been increased from Rs 14 to Rs 17 and from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for non-AC and AC taxis, respectively.

The last revision in the auto-rickshaw fares was done in 2020 while that for taxis, including black and yellow, economy and premium took place in 2013.