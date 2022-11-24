Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 23

A 25-year-old drug addict who had returned from a rehabilitation centre allegedly stabbed his parents, sister and grandmother to death at their home in Palam area of southwest Delhi.

The police said the accused, Keshav, allegedly killed his entire family late Tuesday night following an argument with them. Their bodies were found in separate rooms surrounded by pool of blood, the police said.

The police identified the deceased as Keshav’s grandmother Deewana Devi (75), father Dinesh (50), mother Darshana and sister Urvarshi (18). As Keshav went on the stabbing spree, the screams of his family members alerted some of their relatives, who live in the same building, and neighbours who immediately called the police. According to a police officer, they received the information around 10.30 pm Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said when a police team reached the spot, it found the bodies. The accused’s cousin, Kuldeep Saini, and other relatives had already nabbed him when the police reached. “Preliminary investigation revealed that Keshav did not have a stable job as he left his job in Gurugram a month ago,” he added.

Prima facie it seems the accused killed his family members following an argument, police said, adding that a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Palam police station and further investigation is underway. Keshav’s relatives said they were shocked and devastated.