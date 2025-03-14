Baghel downplays differences within Punjab Congress

Punjab Congress affairs in charge Bhupesh Baghel today downplayed the differences within the party unit, saying, “The Congress is a family. We all work with each other. On 18th March, there would be a legislative party meeting. Everybody will be given responsibility and dignity.”

Baghel, who held a five-hour meeting with Punjab Congress leaders at the AICC headquarters in the national capital, also refuted reports of the state leaders presenting an internal report to the party high command. “This is just a rumour. There is no truth in this,” he said.

This was the second Punjab Congress meeting Baghel had called since he became the Punjab affairs in charge. The first meeting was held in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

"This is a year of strengthening the party. We held threadbare discussions. The Congress is strong in Punjab. We have discussed ways to strengthen the organisation at the micro level," said Baghel, adding the organisation would be strengthened at the booth, mandal and block levels.

He said in the next meeting a detailed agenda on electoral and organisational outreach for Punjab would be taken up.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu skipped the key strategy meeting. On Sidhu's absence from the meet, Baghel dismissed apprehensions that the former cricketer was keeping a distance from the party. "He is not the only who has not come, there are many others,” he said,

On ED raids on him and his party colleague Sukhpal Singh Khaira, former Chhattisgarh CM Baghel accused the BJP of misusing probe agencies. He said raids had been continuously conducted on him since 2020. “From Assam to Jharkhand, wherever I went, raids were conducted on me. They(BJP) lost Jharkhand and a raid was conducted on me. Now when I have gone to Punjab, a raid has again happened. We are not afraid of these raids,” said Baghel.

On AAP MLAs joining the Congress in Punjab, Baghel said: “AAPs boat is going to sink in Punjab. However, I don’t know exactly when it is going to sink.”