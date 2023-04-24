‘Baisakhi Marathon’ in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23



A five-km run titled ‘Baisakhi Marathon’ was organised in New Delhi on Sunday.

Marathon runner Fauja Singh and Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney flagged off the run.

More than 2,000 people participated; Olympian Gurbachan Singh Randhawa and ex-cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi were present.

Sahney said, “Youth in India have the potential to make strides in sports”.

Fauja Singh said it was important to remain fit and run every day to keep health issues away.

The marathon’s slogan was ‘Proud to be Indian, Proud to be Sikh’; the event concluded with a ‘bhangra’ performance.