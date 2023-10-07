Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro project in cold storage

Tribune News Service

Faridabad/Palwal, October 6

Work on the proposed Metro rail connectivity project between Ballabgarh and Palwal seems to have been landed in cold storage.

The state government had announced the launch of the feasibility study of the route in June, but there has been no progress report on the proposed Metro rail project even after three months.

“As the authorities are yet to come out with any update on the outcome of the feasibility study of the proposed route, the project is unlikely to take shape this year, claim sources in the district administration.

It is suspected that the project might meet similar fate as the Faridabad-Gurugram route, for which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had carried out a techno-feasibility study in 2016. According to sources, despite the submission of terms of reference for preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) in 2018, the latter project has failed to make any progress.

The state government had directed the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) to conduct a comprehensive scientific survey of stations, suitable locations for parking sites, gather feedback from passengers and devise strategies to enhance ridership.

Announcing that the contract of the techno-feasibility study had been allotted to M/s RITES, the Chief Secretary and the HMRTC Chairperson had said that the project was set to become a test case for the state government. He said the government was committed to implementing it in the shortest possible time.

A team of officers from the HMRTC and RITES visited the proposed Metro extension’s alignment plan on June 27. The team’s findings revealed plans for the establishment of the tentative stations along the 25-km-long route.

The Palwal DC has been directed to prepare a comprehensive mobility plan for the region. While the Palwal DC was unavailable for comments, Faridabad DC Vikram Singh said that it was the HMRTC which had been supervising the work. Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Administrator Garima Mittal said she would collect information about the work from the officials concerned. However, another official on the condition of anonymity, said that RITES had to submit a report to the HMRTC.

#Faridabad #Palwal