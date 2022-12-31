Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 30

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQMS) today ordered imposition of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The sub-committee on the GRAP in a meeting today reviewed the air quality scenario in the region. The sub-Committee observed that the air quality has deteriorated over last few hours. The committee further observed an increasing trend of further dip in air quality in the coming days.

“As the AQI in Delhi is expected to slip into “severe” category, owing to calm wind and stable atmospheric conditions, and is expected to deteriorate further. In an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the sub-committee has decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP “severe” air quality should be implemented in right earnest in the entire NCR,” said RK Aggarwal, convener of Subcommittee on GRAP.

The commission has ordered immediate ban on non-essential construction and demolition work, stone crushers, and mining activities in the NCR.

Along with this, all brick kilns and hot mix plants that don’t operate on clean fuel have also been ordered to shut operations in the NCR. Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) today was recorded at 399 – just points two below the “severe category”.

“All actions, as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP “severe” category, be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, immediately. This is being done in addition to all the actions already in force under Stage I and Stage II of the GRAP,” the commission’s order read.

Notably, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies an air quality index between 0-50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor” and over 400 as “severe”.

Earlier, the commission had invoked the Stage III crubs of GRAP on December 4. These were revoked on December 7.