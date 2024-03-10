Banquet to turn into fortress for gangster’s wedding

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

A banquet in Delhi is set to be transformed into a “fortress” for the marriage of gangster Sandeep, also known as Kala Jathedi, with “history-sheeter” Anuradha Choudhary, alias “Madam Minz”, on March 12, according to the police.

The venue, Santosh Garden in Dwarka, Sector 3, has been reserved for the occasion. The event will see the deployment of 250 policemen, including SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) commandos, armed with advanced weaponry, from various units such as the special cell, crime branch and Haryana’s Crime Investigation Agency (CIA).

Who is Kala Jathedi? Sandeep, alias Kala Jathedi, who hails from Haryana’s Sonepat, has been granted a six-hour parole by a Delhi court for his marriage

He is marrying ‘history-sheeter’ Anuradha Choudhary, alias ‘Madam Minz’, on March 12

A close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, he is facing over a dozen cases of robbery, murders, attempt to murder, extortions and under the Arms Act in various states

Sandeep has also been involved in cases of contract killings and extortions from businessmen, an officer said

A Delhi court had sent Kala Jathedi to 14-day judicial custody after his three-day police remand ended on Saturday. He was produced before Duty Magistrate Sarthak Panwar of Dwarka Court amid tight security.

On March 4, Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Vasan had granted Kala Jathedi six hours of custodial parole for his marriage on March 12.

Jathedi was charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for running an organised crime syndicate. The court granted relief to Jathedi after considering arguments from both the defence and the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, ‘Madam Minz’ will be escorted to the wedding under police surveillance from 10 am to 4 pm. Additionally, permission has been granted for house entry in Jathedi village (Sonepat) between 10 am and 1 pm on March 13.

Sandeep, a notorious criminal with a history of evading custody, is currently serving time in Tihar jail. Both the Delhi and Haryana Police are maintaining strong vigilance in the area due to Sandeep’s previous escapes and his notoriety. Enhanced security measures include extensive police presence along the route from Tihar jail to the venue in Dwarka.

Following the marriage ceremony, the couple will partake in homecoming rituals in Jathedi village, Sonepat, Haryana, on March 13. Sandeep’s family has provided a guest list of 150 attendees to the police. Additionally, event staff will be issued identification for verification purposes, as per police instructions.

