Bastar screening sparks controversy amid JNUSU poll

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 13
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) stirred controversy on Wednesday by organising a pre-release screening of ‘Bastar: The Naxalite Story’ at the Convention Centre auditorium on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.
The film, which depicts the story of Maoist insurgency in India, was attended by Director Sudipto Sen and lead actress Adah Sharma.
The election committee of the university, however, deemed the screening of the film to be a breach of the partial code of conduct that is in place in view of the ongoing poll process of JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU).
Issuing a statement in this regard, Shailendra Kumar, chairperson of the election committee, said, “The election committee has become aware that a screening of the movie ‘Bastar: The Naxalite Story’ took place at the Convention Centre on March 13. The committee asserts that no permission was sought or granted for this event.”
He said, “The panel had notified the relevant authority beforehand that this event violates the partial code of conduct imposed for the JNUSU elections 2023-24.”
Left-leaning student groups also objected to the screening.
Meanwhile, the ABVP alleged that the power supply was disrupted multiple times to hamper the event. The film highlights the issue of Maoist terrorism in India. Despite attempts to disrupt the event, students showed keen interest, the party said.
The National Cultural Forum (NCF) had organised the screening of the movie. The forum reportedly aims to promote Indian art and culture and encourage student talent in the field of art.
The incident has sparked debates on campus, with contrasting views defending freedom of expression and adherence to election guidelines. The ABVP’s decision to host the screening without formal permission has also raised concerns about electoral ethics and administrative oversight at the JNU.
No permission
The election committee has become aware that the movie ‘Bastar: The Naxalite Story’ was screened at the Convention Centre on March 13. The committee asserts that no permission was sought or granted for this event. The panel had notified the relevant authority beforehand that this event violates the partial code of conduct imposed for the JNUSU elections 2023-24. — Shailendra Kumar, chairperson, JNU election committee
