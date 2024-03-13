‘Best Storyteller’ Keerthika inspiration to many

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 12

The “Best Storyteller” award, presented to Keerthika Govindhasamy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the National Creators’ Awards ceremony recently, has brought a transformative change in the life of this young girl from Tamil Nadu.

Despite facing societal judgment for her desire to be independent and not rely on men in her family, Keerthika’s perseverance has led to her recognition as the “Best Storyteller”, turning her into a beacon of inspiration for countless girls across the nation.

Reflecting on her journey, she said: “This recognition is something I had never even dreamed of. One night, I heard my father crying because people in the village badmouthed me. All my life, they were ashamed of me. I just wanted to do things on my own. I didn’t want to depend on the men in my family.”

Keerthika recounted the challenges she faced, including societal restrictions on her mobility and aspirations. “Girls in our family were not allowed to go to the nearby shop. I would beg my brothers if I needed anything. I had to fight all my life for

basic things.” Undeterred by setbacks, Keerthika persevered, taking up various jobs and ultimately finding her calling in social media. Today, known as “Keerthi History” on Instagram, and with almost two million subscribers on YouTube, she shares history lessons, aiming to revive interest in the subject with accurate information. Through her platforms, Keerthika aims to combat misinformation and foster a deeper appreciation for Indian history among her audience.

