Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 24

Marco Bezzecchi displayed remarkable temperament and riding skills to emerge winner in the inaugural Indian Grand Prix event in Greater Noida on Sunday.

Bezzecchi, riding for Mooney VR46 Racing Team, had to ward off stiff competition from Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, the championship leader, before standing on the victor’s podium at the Buddh International Circuit.

Martin finished the race in second place, however, Bagnaia crashed out, his third of the season. Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo ended up as third-placed rider followed by KTM’s Brad Binder.

Addressing a Business Conclave ahead of the race, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state had enormous potential for sports activities and for that both state and Central governments were making efforts to promote this sector.

The CM said he had been informed that more than one lakh tickets had been sold for the motorcycle race’s maiden show in India.

“More than 275 national and international brands are associated with the MotoGP event, which include BMW, Tissot, Michelin, RedBull, Shell, DHL, Oakley, Amazon, Petronas, etc. This race also provides an unparalleled opportunity for promotion of these brands and for dialogue with them,” he said.

“The Buddh International Circuit was developed by the state government in 2011. It was known as the host venue for Formula One Grand Prix. With the MotoGP event, the immense potential of UP has been presented to you,” he said.