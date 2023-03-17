Bhalswa landfill site to be cleared by March ’24: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspected the Bhalswa landfill site on Thursday. After inspection, the CM expressed satisfaction at the speed at which the work was going on to clear the legacy waste piled up at the site.

The Chief Minister was informed by the officials that against the initial target to remove 6,500 metric tonnes of waste per day, soon 12,000 MT of waste would be removed every day. With this, the Bhalswa landfill would be cleared of all the garbage by March 2024.

The CM was accompanied by Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and senior officers of the departments concerned.

Upon his arrival at the site, the CM reviewed the process of bio-mining and bio-remediation of legacy waste at the landfill. He took note of the data regarding the functioning of the landfill and the timelines of garbage processing operations. After this, the CM walked up to the landfill and observed the ground situation of the garbage mounds. He also talked to the officials present there to understand day-to-day work of the site.

Notably, the Bhalswa Sanitary Landfill is a 28-year-old site, spread across 70 acres.