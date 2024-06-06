Bharadwaj seeks status of drain desilting within a week

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday sought the status of desilting of various drains within seven days from the Chief Secretary ahead of the monsoon season. Bharadwaj, in his letter to the Chief Secretary, said, “Desilting of drains is one of the most important tasks that needs to be completed in a stipulated time to pre-empt any incidents of waterlogging in the city.”

“From our past experience, all departments concerned must be proactive this year to avoid a repetition of such situations in Delhi, but not much preparation has been noticed to date,” he added.

Reminding the Chief Secretary of the waterlogging in the Capital during last monsoon, the minister expressed his disappointment over the laxity in preparedness ahead of the forthcoming monsoon.

Bharadwaj mentioned that despite his directions, in which he mandated a week, the Chief Secretary has not provided any information regarding the desilting status of various drains.

The minister further directed the Chief Secretary to submit the desired information by the evening of June 6 so that meetings with all departments can be convened and further directions can be given.

