Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal celebrates establishment day

New Delhi, April 18
The Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal celebrated its 55th establishment day with a programme titled “Education in spirituality and a developed India in the golden age” at the AICTE’s Pragyan Auditorium on Wednesday. Manmohan Vaidya, the national executive member of RSS, was the chief speaker on the occasion.
“The responsibility of nation-building lies on the shoulders of the teacher. There’s a difference between education and learning,” Vaidya said. Professor TG Sitaram, Chairman, AICTE, said: “Lord Rama inspired us to follow the path of duty even in adverse circumstances.” A book, “Education in spirituality”, was also released on the occasion.
