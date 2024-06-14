Bidhuri: Atishi’s lies exposed

ANI

New Delhi: BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, claimed that AAP’s Water Minister, Atishi, had been spreading falsehoods about water supply from neighboring states. “Atishi’s lies have been exposed once again. She falsely accused Haryana of stopping Delhi’s water supply, while in reality, Himachal Pradesh has not released any additional water,” said Bidhuri in a press conference. TNS

MACP scheme grant aproved

New Delhi: The Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Thursday approved the grant of financial upgradation under Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) to serving/retired principals, vice-principals and others in Education Department. The approval to financial benefits under the scheme will be eligible for 194 Principals, Vice Principals, Education Officers and District Education Officers in the pay scale of Rs 37400-67000 with Grade Pay of Rs. 8700 (pre-revised). TNS

Court extends Judicial custody

New Delhi: In the New Born Child Hospital case in which eight newborn babies died, Karkardooma Court extended judicial custody of two accused, including the hospital owner, until June 27. The bail plea of Dr Akash was dismissed by the court on June 3. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Nidhi Bala extended the judicial custody of Naveen Khichi and Akash until June 27.

