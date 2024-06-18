Bidhuri resigns as Vidhan Sabha LoP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 17

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the recently elected Member of Parliament from the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, has stepped down from his position as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly.

Bidhuri, who also represents the Badarpur seat in the Assembly, has formally requested BJP president JP Nadda to relieve him from his duties in the Assembly so that he could focus on his responsibilities in the Lok Sabha.

In a letter addressed to Nadda, Bidhuri expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

He said after winning the Assembly poll in January 2020, he had diligently represented the concerns of Delhi residents both inside and outside the House.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha