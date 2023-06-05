Bihar woman found dead in Delhi's Narela

PTI

New Delhi, June 4

A 26-year-old woman was found dead inside her rented accommodation in northwest Delhi’s Narela area, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Anil Sahu alias Arjun, a resident of Narela’s Swatantrata Nagar, was arrested on Sunday, the police said.

A PCR call was received at Narela police station regarding the incident following which the staff reached the first floor of the house and found the body of a woman with blood scattered around, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the woman, a native of Bihar’s Aara, lived with her husband and two children in the rented house. She was allegedly in a relationship with the accused.

Arjun suspected that the woman was in touch with someone else and planned to eliminate her, they said. A murder case was registered against the accused.