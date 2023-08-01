 Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance most undemocratic paper ever tabled in Parliament: AAP : The Tribune India

Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance most undemocratic paper ever tabled in Parliament: AAP

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday tabled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha

New Delhi, August 1

The AAP on Tuesday termed the bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance the most “undemocratic” piece of paper ever tabled in Parliament and asserted that it will replace democracy with “babucracy”.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday tabled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to replace an ordinance related to the control of services in the national capital.

The legislation, which has brought the Delhi government and the Centre at loggerheads, empowers the Delhi Lt Governor to have the final say in recommendations regarding the transfers and postings of Delhi government officials. It received Cabinet nod on July 25.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the bill is even worse than the previous ordinance and more against “our democracy, the Constitution, and the people of Delhi”.

Terming the bill the most undemocratic, illegal piece of paper ever tabled in Parliament, he said it essentially snatches all powers from the elected government of Delhi and hands those over to the Lt Governor and “babus”.

This bill will replace democracy in Delhi with “babucracy” and has given overriding powers to the bureaucracy and to Lt Governor, he said.

“This is an assault on India’s federal structure, democracy and the Constitution. All members of the INDIA bloc will oppose this bill,” Chadha added.

AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh made it clear that even if the central government is able to pass the bill in the Lok Sabha, the opposition parties have sufficient numbers in the Rajya Sabha to defeat it in the Upper House.

He echoed Chadha and said the bill goes against the decision of the “Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the federal structure of the country”.

Regarding the bill, Singh tweeted that it is another “Kejriwal-phobia” bill introduced by the BJP.

“The bill uses almost the same language seen in the black ordinance, which was brought by the BJP,” a party statement quoted him as saying.

He also asserted that all MPs of the INDIA bloc will completely oppose the bill in Parliament.

The legislation reverses the effect of the Supreme Court verdict in May that gave the Delhi government power over administrative services.

The opposition has been protesting against the ordinance since the beginning of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has challenged the ordinance in the Supreme Court. In the past couple of months, Kejriwal toured the country and met opposition leaders to drum up support against the bill and get it blocked in the Rajya Sabha, where the NDA is short on numbers.

#Democracy #Lok Sabha

