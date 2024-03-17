Bizman gets threat letter

IANS

New Delhi: A businessman allegedly found a threat letter and two live cartridges inside a sweet box outside his house in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area, the police said on Saturday. A case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered. An officer said, “It is suspected that the threat letter was sent due to personal enmity, but we are investigating the case from all possible angles.” PTI

Murder accused held after 15 yrs

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a murder accused, who was at large for 15 years, from his hideout in Buxar (Bihar), a police official said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Singh of UP’s Jaunpur district. A reward of Rs 50,000 was also declared on information leading to his arrest. In 2009, a quarrel broke out between fuel station employees, including Singh, and Himanshu and his friends. During the quarrel, Himanshu was shot. Six persons, including the fuel station owner, were arrested while Singh fled.