BJP, AAP target each other over mayoral poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 9

In the run-up to the mayoral elections of Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) are leaving no stone unturned to target each other.

While the BJP, on Monday, marched towards the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders staged a sit-in outside the BJP headquarters.

The Delhi Police had to use water cannons when BJP workers tried to cross the barricades to force their way to the CM’s residence.

The BJP was protesting against the AAP for their alleged misbehaviour with BJP councillors and Pro-tem Speaker in the House on January 6 during the MCD’s first meeting.

The BJP said that the Delhi CM should suspend his party’s councillors for what they did in the House. Ramvir Bidhuri, who is Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said, “These AAP goons should be suspended from the House. They (AAP councillors) threw chairs on the Pro-tem Speaker. This shows that AAP doesn’t have any respect the Constitution.”

He added that the BJP would request the Delhi L-G that nominated AAP MLAs and MPs in the MCD should be suspended and a police case should be registered against the AAP councillors.

Since the massive brawls in the maiden meeting of the MCD on January 6, where the Mayoral election had to take place, both the parties have been regularly protesting against each other.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party picketed BJP headquarters against the BJP’s ploy to get Aldermen “unconstitutionally vote” in Mayoral elections, allegedly breaking all traditions of the MCD.

During the protest, the councillors, MLAs and volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party raised slogans against the L-G and BJP. AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged, “The BJP has been trying to take over the MCD through illegal means. The residents of Delhi have given the mandate to the Aam Aadmi Party to govern the MCD. The majority is clearly with AAP and the people have also categorically stated that the Mayor should be from AAP. But the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, illegally, got the Pro-tem Presiding Officer from the BJP. He also illegally picked the Aldermen from BJP cadres.”