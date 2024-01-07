BJP, AAP trade barbs over supply of substandard drugs at hospitals in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, January 6

The ongoing political tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified after the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered a CBI inquiry into the supply of substandard medicines at hospitals in the national capital.

Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj welcomed the inquiry but also called for the immediate suspension of the Health Department’s Secretary and accused the BJP of disseminating false rumors.

Bhardwaj said he had issued directives for a medication audit upon assuming office in March last year, however, the Health Secretary failed to comply.

“According to the findings of the investigation, of the 43 samples collected from three hospitals, only five were declared ‘not of standard’ quality. The report did not brand the drugs as fake, counterfeit, poisonous or spurious, the samples simply did not meet the specific standards,” said Bhardwaj. He accused the BJP of spreading rumours about fake and spurious drugs.

Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj labelled the Minister’s defence for medicines not meeting medical standards as ‘shameless’, underscoring the importance of adhering to such standards for the well-being of patients.

Swaraj pointed out that Bhardwaj’s stance was in contrast to his initial call for the suspension of the Health Secretary over the distribution of substandard medicines.

She said, “Bhardwaj’s shift in position may be linked to the CBI inquiry, hinting at potential legal consequences for him and his predecessor, Manish Sisodia, in the alleged scam.”

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president, questioned Bhardwaj’s earlier silence on medicine-related problems despite claiming awareness. He said that the fake medicine scam and the pathological test scam exposed flaws in Arvind Kejriwal’s healthcare model.

