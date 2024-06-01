BJP accuses AAP of colluding with tanker mafia, holds protest

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 31

BJP workers on Friday staged a protest against the AAP over the ongoing water crisis in the Capital. They accused AAP MLAs of colluding with the tanker mafia.

The protesters, led by Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, took out a march from Shaheedi Park to the Delhi Secretariat. As Section 144 was imposed, Sachdeva, along with nearly 100 protesters, was taken to the IP State police station. Later, the protesters were released with a warning.

BJP leaders alleged that AAP is “earning” profit by selling water and exploiting the residents of Delhi. Addressing the protesters, Sachdeva said, “The water crisis in Delhi is a result of AAP’s mismanagement. With statistics, I can prove that Delhi is receiving water from Haryana. The AAP government is imposing a fine of Rs 2,000, which is not a penalty, but a way of doing corruption. The water gets wasted because the government cannot store it properly. The AAP is supporting the tanker mafia in Delhi. Wrong entries of tankers are added to the list. There is no shortage of water in the national capital.”

Sachdeva said, “Every MLA of Arvind Kejriwal is involved in selling water along with tanker mafia. The water crisis in Delhi is not natural as it is created due to corruption and mismanagement of Arvind Kejriwal.”

BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from North West Delhi Yogender Chandolia said, “Water is not stored in Wazirabad Barrage as 94 per cent of it is being wasted. If utilised properly, the barrage could provide water to half of the Delhi’s population. There is a pressing need for accountability in this regard.”

BJP's candidate from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj also joined the protest and criticised the AAP government. She said, "Delhi is reeling under a water crisis created by only Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Jal Board, which had a profit of Rs 600 crore in 2013, is now facing a deficit of Rs 73,000 crore. Kejriwal must answer for this and for promoting tanker mafia instead of addressing the water scarcity issue.”

Party’s Chandani Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal said, “The water crisis in Delhi is proof of Kejriwal’s incompetence and corruption. He has deceived the people and failed to take concrete steps to address the problem of water scarcity.”

