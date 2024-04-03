BJP accuses CM of orchestrating charges against AAP leaders to clear path for wife

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, April 2
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and former state president Manoj Tiwari, at a joint press conference here on Tuesday, alleged that Arvind Kejriwal strategised to implicate Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj before going to jail, purportedly to pave the way for his wife Sunita to become the CM.
‘Wanted Sunita to be CM’
Arvind Kejriwal strategised to implicate Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj before going to jail, purportedly to pave the way for his wife Sunita Kejriwal to become the Chief Minister. - Virendra Sachdeva & Manoj Tiwari, BJP leaders
Sachdeva asserted, “There is no acceptance for Sunita Kejriwal among the legislators, so Kejriwal is casting doubt on all the important leaders of the party.”
Commenting on the demeanour of AAP leaders, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sachdeva remarked, “Whether it’s their leader Atishi or Saurabh Bharadwaj, their faces and voices show anxiety and the wavering of their tongues say a lot.”
Tiwari echoed Sachdeva’s sentiments, emphasising the rejection of Kejriwal by people of Delhi and applauding his incarceration. He stated, “Today, the people of Delhi are happy with the arrest of the ‘thieves’ and those who cheated the residents of Delhi.”
Tiwari further alleged that Kejriwal manipulated the situation to pave the way for Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj’s imprisonment. He said, “When Kejriwal went to court seven days ago, he did not mention the names of Saurabh and Atishi because by then, he believed that Sunita Kejriwal would be accepted as the party’s next Chief Minister.”
Highlighting the “discord” within the AAP regarding Sunita Kejriwal’s candidacy for CM post, Tiwari concluded, “It is clear that the party is not accepting Sunitha as CM, and when the party refused to accept her, Kejriwal started to sweat, and when the Honorable court sent a 15-day custody notice, he also paved the way for Atishi and Saurabh to go to jail.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, 50 injured, tsunami warning issued
7.2-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan; damages buildings, 20 peo...
Dramatic visuals surface as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiw...
Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi
However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is...
Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder
Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karn...
Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi
Pakistan’s former first lady alleges she has marks on her sk...