BJP accuses CM of orchestrating charges against AAP leaders to clear path for wife

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 2

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and former state president Manoj Tiwari, at a joint press conference here on Tuesday, alleged that Arvind Kejriwal strategised to implicate Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj before going to jail, purportedly to pave the way for his wife Sunita to become the CM.

Sachdeva asserted, “There is no acceptance for Sunita Kejriwal among the legislators, so Kejriwal is casting doubt on all the important leaders of the party.”

Commenting on the demeanour of AAP leaders, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sachdeva remarked, “Whether it’s their leader Atishi or Saurabh Bharadwaj, their faces and voices show anxiety and the wavering of their tongues say a lot.”

Tiwari echoed Sachdeva’s sentiments, emphasising the rejection of Kejriwal by people of Delhi and applauding his incarceration. He stated, “Today, the people of Delhi are happy with the arrest of the ‘thieves’ and those who cheated the residents of Delhi.”

Tiwari further alleged that Kejriwal manipulated the situation to pave the way for Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj’s imprisonment. He said, “When Kejriwal went to court seven days ago, he did not mention the names of Saurabh and Atishi because by then, he believed that Sunita Kejriwal would be accepted as the party’s next Chief Minister.”

Highlighting the “discord” within the AAP regarding Sunita Kejriwal’s candidacy for CM post, Tiwari concluded, “It is clear that the party is not accepting Sunitha as CM, and when the party refused to accept her, Kejriwal started to sweat, and when the Honorable court sent a 15-day custody notice, he also paved the way for Atishi and Saurabh to go to jail.”

