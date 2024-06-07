BJP accuses Kejriwal govt of playing ‘dirty politics’

New Delhi, June 6

The Delhi BJP praised the Supreme Court’s decision directing Himachal Pradesh to release excess water to Delhi, accusing the Kejriwal government of playing “dirty politics” with the city’s water crisis.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “The Supreme Court’s directive to Himachal Pradesh validates our long-standing demand for Delhi to seek excess water from Himachal Pradesh. The Kejriwal government, despite our requests, failed to take this step.”

He criticised Delhi minister Atishi for her approach during the water crisis, stating, “For the past month, we saw Atishi writing melodramatic letters to the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled Haryana and UP, knowing well that these states were already providing excess water. Despite our requests, she never approached her Congress allies in Himachal Pradesh. Today, she stands exposed as the Supreme Court has directed Himachal Pradesh, not Haryana or UP, to release excess water.”

The BJP asserts that this ruling reveals the true nature of the Delhi government’s handling of the situation.

