BJP accuses Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD of colluding with hospital owner

New Delhi, May 27

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday pointed fingers at the role of Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD, Dr RN Das, in the fire incident at a children’s hospital in Vivek Vihar. Sachdeva alleged possible collusion between Dr Das and the hospital owner, calling for a case of collusion to be registered against him.

The controversy deepens as Sachdeva implicates both former Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Bharadwaj, questioning their involvement in the illegal operation of the hospital. He demands a thorough investigation into their roles in allowing the hospital to operate beyond its authorised capacity.

According to Sachdeva, Dr Das, a close associate of Jain and Bharadwaj, played a pivotal role in permitting the hospital to operate beyond its permitted capacity, leading to the fire incident. However, Bharadwaj denied any wrongdoing, stating, “Regardless of who the culprit is, no one would be forgiven.” He emphasised that action would be taken if Dr Das was found at fault. He refuted Sachdeva’s claims, asserting that the hospital was only granted permission for five beds.

