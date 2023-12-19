BJP alleges corruption in Plastic Vikalp Fair

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 18

Delhi BJP Secretary, Harish Khurana, allegedly said the AAP government has transformed into a hub of corruption, bringing forth yet another instance of alleged malpractice. The focal point of the accusation revolves around the Plastic Vikalp Fair held on July 1, 2022, where more than Rs 1 crore was purportedly expended over two days without undergoing the due tender process.

The BJP questions why such an anticipated event wasn't subjected to the usual tendering procedures and alleges that funds were distributed arbitrarily among individuals involved in organizing the event.

The BJP Secretary said the government organises weekly programmes, tenders them to preferred individuals and subsequently embezzles funds purportedly allocated for these events. According to him, this alleged practice accumulates to over Rs 400 crore annually.

Referring to a report by the program organizer Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), Khurana revealed specific expenditure details.

The banners reportedly incurred an expense of Rs 15,14,675, VIP chairs from Super Tent Furniture House cost Rs 25,50,460, leasing a line amounted to Rs 2,32,000, sound system expenses reached Rs 7,03,570, and photography along with tea and breakfast collectively cost Rs 4,70,289 and Rs 2,97,000, respectively. The total expenditure for the two-day event supposedly surpassed Rs 2 crore. He urged the Lieutenant-Governor to initiate an investigation into the matter.

