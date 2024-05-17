BJP: ‘Anti-women’ face of AAP stands exposed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

Accusations flew thick as BJP’s Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva lambasted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging his support for the “oppression of women” following the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by Kejriwal’s close aide.

Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal’s association with the accused implies his support for the oppression of women.

Sachdeva asserted, “Last night, Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and (the accused) Bibhav Kumar were seen together at the Lucknow airport. This goes to show that Kejriwal supports the oppression of women. The real, anti-women face of the AAP now stands exposed.”

The accusations escalated with BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla’s claim that Kejriwal was shielding his aide amidst the political standoff with AAP. Sachdeva further criticised Kejriwal’s silence, stating, “Until today, Kejriwal and all his leaders shamefully remained silent.”

Demanding Kejriwal’s resignation, Sachdeva emphasised, “This is his hooliganism which Delhi will not tolerate and Kejriwal should immediately resign from his post.”

Gaurav Bhatia, another BJP leader, said, “It is a matter of concern that the one who should have been inquired by Kejriwal is actually roaming with him. Kejriwal has shown that he has no respect for women.”

Meanwhile, a BJP Mahila Morcha delegation visited Maliwal’s residence to offer support. Though they did not meet Maliwal directly, they left behind a letter of solidarity with a staff member. Richa Pandey Mishra, a delegation member, expressed support, saying, “While there may be political differences, you speak fervently for women’s rights, and we pray that you overcome the trauma of violence soon and continue the work of women’s empowerment.”

BJP leaders interact with morning walkers

Senior BJP leaders, led by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, on Thursday embarked on a campaign trail across district parks in Delhi, engaging with morning walkers. The leaders were warmly welcomed by the public, with hundreds clicking pictures with BJP candidates and other workers. Sachdeva said, “During today’s campaign, our workers were able to meet and greet around 50,000 people one-to-one.” Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, South Delhi candidate, urged morning walkers to exercise their democratic right by casting their votes on May 25. New Delhi candidate Bansuri Swaraj played badminton with youngsters in the park and encouraged them to vote in the first hour of voting. tns

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Rajya Sabha