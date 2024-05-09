BJP biggies out to support candidates

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 8

A surge in political activity was witnessed in the Capital today as BJP stalwarts, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar joined the party’s Lok Sabha campaign in the national capital.

Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP’s North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari during a rally at Burari. TRIBUNE PHOTO

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed two jansabha gatherings in support of the BJP candidates in Delhi.

The rallies were aimed at galvanising support for the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha candidate Praveen Khandelwal and South Delhi candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Speaking at a public meeting in Shastri Nagar, Gadkari rallied supporters behind candidate Praveen Khandelwal, urging voters to cast their ballots in his favour.

Later in the evening, the political heavyweight shifted his focus to South Delhi’s Jaitpur, where he addressed another gathering in support of BJP candidate Ramveer Singh Bidhuri.

Gadkari lambasted the incumbent government, accusing it of corruption and neglecting Delhi’s development over the past decade.

Gadkari also emphasised ongoing efforts to address water scarcity by connecting rivers, a crucial initiative for both the country and Delhi. In a nod to Chandni Chowk’s significance as a commercial hub, he underscored the BJP’s decision to field a businessman leader from the area, committed to understanding local challenges and fostering business growth and employment.

Switching gears to the Jaitpur rally, Gadkari lauded candidate Bidhuri’s dedication to Delhi’s development, asserting that every vote for Bidhuri would pave the way for new dimensions of progress in South Delhi.

Meanwhile, former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar campaigned for BJP’s candidate from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari.

Addressing a gathering at Burari, Khattar said, “The BJP seeks votes on the basis of plans that foster constructive progress in the country, while the Opposition parties lack substantial agendas for the country’s welfare.”

Urging voters to rally behind the BJP’s vision of national unity and progress, he said, “Voter’s decision in the poll will determine the country’s future. Therefore, it is essential that they support the nationalist BJP on the voting day.”

He pointed out Tiwari’s “extensive” portfolio of developmental initiatives, and contrasted it with the Opposition’s rhetoric.

He claimed that the Narendra Modi government’s development agenda and its inclusive approach were aimed at fostering progress for all segments of society.

