BJP candidates gather public feedback for poll manifesto

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

To prepare its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi BJP has intensified its engagement with the public. The party is seeking suggestions from the constituents across the national capital for the manifesto.

On Wednesday, party’s all seven Lok Sabha candidates visited major markets in their respective constituencies to gather feedback from the people.

BJP’s South Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri visited Central Market, Madangir, while Manoj Tiwari, who is contesting elections from the Northeast Lok Sabha constituency, interacted with constituents in Bhajanpura Market. Harsh Malhotra, who is in the fray from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, met with locals in Lal Quarter Krishna Nagar Market. BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal sought public suggestions at Gauri Shankar Temple.

Northwest Lok Sabha candidate Yogendra Chandoliya gathered feedback from Naharpur Village Big Market. BJP’s West Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat and New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Bansuri Swaraj interacted with constituents in Moti Nagar Main Market.

During their visits, the candidates, who encouraged residents to give their suggestions, were carrying boxes with them so that constituents could put their written suggestions in these.

Expressing unwavering confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP candidates reaffirmed their commitment to securing all seven seats for the party.

