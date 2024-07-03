BJP condemns Rahul’s remark on Hindus

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and party MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday strongly denounced Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for his controversial remarks in Parliament.

They demanded an immediate apology from Rahul to the Hindu community and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for his “disrespectful” behaviour.

Sachdeva said, “Rahul insulted Hindus by labelling them as violent and disrespected the sanctity of Parliament. His words were not only offensive but also reflect his disregard for parliamentary decorum.”

He criticised Rahul’s decision to vacate the Wayanad seat for Priyanka Gandhi, suggesting, “Perhaps Rahul insulted Hindus to appease Muslim voters in Wayanad.” He challenged Gandhi to use similar language against any other religious community.

