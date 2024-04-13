 BJP conspiring to impose Prez’s rule in Capital: Atishi : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
BJP conspiring to impose Prez’s rule in Capital: Atishi

Warns saffron party against it | Says move will be against mandate

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Friday alleged that a political conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP-led Central Government to impose the President’s rule in Delhi.

Flags water scarcity issue

  • Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday directed Chief Secretary (CS) Naresh Kumar to increase the number of water tankers to the same number as last summers in the areas affected by water scarcity.
  • Atishi has also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that boring and commissioning of tubewells are done on an emergency basis. Besides, he asked him to ensure that 5 million gallons per day of treated water, which has been allocated to the Chhatarpur underground reservoir, reach there regularly.
  • In her letter to the CS, the minister said she has received complaints of water shortage in several areas, including Aya Nagar, Bapu Camp, Sambhav Road, Maidan Garhi, Kharak Revada, Mandi, Asola Band Camp, Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines Indira Enclave, Freedom Fighter Colony and Jonapur Colony.
  • She has also asked for a daily compliance report from the CS by 6 pm till the issues are resolved. TNS

The minister said, “Imposing the President’s rule in Delhi will be illegal, unconstitutional and against the mandate of the people of Delhi.”

“We have come to know from reliable sources that in the coming few days, the Central Government is going to impose President’s rule in Delhi. Many signs in this regard have been visible for the past few days,” she added.

Atishi said, “We have been seeing for the past several days that no officer is being posted in Delhi.”

“The posting of IAS officers is under the domain of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). But for the past several months, no senior IAS officer has been posted in Delhi. Secondly, many posts are lying vacant in various departments of Delhi,” she said.

The minister said the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) has been repeatedly writing letters regarding the Delhi Government to the MHA for the past one week without any reason.

L-G VK Saxena has written letters pointing out lack of basic facilities in Delhi hospitals and summer action plan for water. Besides, he has also claimed in a letter that Delhi ministers do not turn up for meetings called by him.

Atishi said the L-G has himself told the court that these are transferred subjects and he has nothing to do with the issue of water.

“On the pretext of the Model Code of Conduct, Delhi Government officials have stopped attending meetings, no matter how important the issue is,” the minister said.

On Thursday, CM Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary was sacked by the Delhi Vigilance Department over a 2007 assault case in Noida, UP.

“So, all these signs show that a huge conspiracy is taking place. There is a plot to topple the Delhi Government and impose the President’s rule,” said Atishi.

She further said the Delhi Chief Minister was arrested by the ED with “false” and “fabricated” allegations because it (BJP) knows that it cannot defeat him in the elections.

Warning the BJP against imposing the President’s rule, she said, “Let me warn the BJP that imposing President’s rule in Delhi will be illegal, unconstitutional and against the mandate of the people of Delhi… Under this mandate, on 17 February, Arvind Kejriwal’s government has proved its majority by conducting a floor test in the Delhi Assembly by bringing a confidence motion.”

The Delhi Minister also reassured the people that Kejriwal government’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana will be implemented in the Capital. “This is Kejriwal’s guarantee,” she added.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

