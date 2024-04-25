BJP: Delhi High Court exposed AAP govt’s ‘hollow’ claims on education system

New Delhi, April 24
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday highlighted the Delhi High Court’s recent directives on the deteriorating state of schools under the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government and the municipal corporation.
Addressing a press conference, Sachdeva emphasised that the HC’s strict comments have exposed the hollowness of the claims made by the Kejriwal government regarding a world-class education system. He pointed out that the court’s observations, based on reports from the Social Jurist, depict a grim picture of schools in Northeast Delhi, East Delhi and Northwest Delhi.
The court had recently criticised the Delhi Government for running schools in inadequate conditions, such as tin sheds, tents with broken desks, dilapidated classrooms and overcrowded classrooms accommodating up to 144 students. The lack of educational and playfield facilities was also a matter of concern for the court.
He expressed regret over the Kejriwal government’s inaction even after the court’s directives, highlighting that no significant steps have been taken to improve the situation in schools.
He criticised Education Minister Atishi for allegedly spending more time in party press conferences than in her ministry, which, according to him, has resulted in the deterioration of schools.
Demanding accountability, Sachdeva called upon the Delhi Government to release a white paper on the deteriorating education system and urged Atishi to apologise to the people of Delhi.
Echoing Sachdeva’s sentiments, opposition leader in the Municipal Corporation Raja Iqbal Singh accused the AAP government of incompetence. He pointed out the government’s failure to provide basic facilities like uniforms, shoes and proper education to the children of Delhi.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor raised concerns over rampant corruption in schools managed by both the Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation. He alleged misappropriation of funds in various aspects, including maintenance, book distribution and school security.
The BJP has consistently highlighted these issues, exposing alleged scams and demanding transparency and accountability from the Kejriwal government.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
The ECI has invoked Section 77 of the Representation of the ...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...