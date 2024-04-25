BJP: Delhi High Court exposed AAP govt’s ‘hollow’ claims on education system

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday highlighted the Delhi High Court’s recent directives on the deteriorating state of schools under the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government and the municipal corporation.

Addressing a press conference, Sachdeva emphasised that the HC’s strict comments have exposed the hollowness of the claims made by the Kejriwal government regarding a world-class education system. He pointed out that the court’s observations, based on reports from the Social Jurist, depict a grim picture of schools in Northeast Delhi, East Delhi and Northwest Delhi.

The court had recently criticised the Delhi Government for running schools in inadequate conditions, such as tin sheds, tents with broken desks, dilapidated classrooms and overcrowded classrooms accommodating up to 144 students. The lack of educational and playfield facilities was also a matter of concern for the court.

He expressed regret over the Kejriwal government’s inaction even after the court’s directives, highlighting that no significant steps have been taken to improve the situation in schools.

He criticised Education Minister Atishi for allegedly spending more time in party press conferences than in her ministry, which, according to him, has resulted in the deterioration of schools.

Demanding accountability, Sachdeva called upon the Delhi Government to release a white paper on the deteriorating education system and urged Atishi to apologise to the people of Delhi.

Echoing Sachdeva’s sentiments, opposition leader in the Municipal Corporation Raja Iqbal Singh accused the AAP government of incompetence. He pointed out the government’s failure to provide basic facilities like uniforms, shoes and proper education to the children of Delhi.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor raised concerns over rampant corruption in schools managed by both the Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation. He alleged misappropriation of funds in various aspects, including maintenance, book distribution and school security.

The BJP has consistently highlighted these issues, exposing alleged scams and demanding transparency and accountability from the Kejriwal government.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP