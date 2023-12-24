BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 23

The Delhi BJP has demanded the dismissal of Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj in connection with the alleged supply of 'fake' drugs to government hospitals in the Capital.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Manoj Tiwari condemned the Arvind Kejriwal-led government over allegations of the distribution of substandard medicines in government hospitals and clinics during a press conference on Saturday.

The investigation, conducted on the Lieutenant-Governor’s orders, implicated about five companies, including Adriot Pharmaceuticals. Samples from these companies failed in testing, prompting most of them to issue circulars for the withdrawal of their medicines, not only from government facilities but also from the broader market.

Vigilance investigation findings revealed that complaints were consistently received about the ineffectiveness of medicines provided in Mohalla Clinics and hospitals. Subsequently, samples were collected, exposing a larger issue of substandard medicines.

The Vigilance Department recommended an expanded sample testing of all medicines distributed by the Delhi Government, given the number of failures identified during the initial investigation.

MP Manoj Tiwari called upon Kejriwal to return from his Vipassana retreat and address the serious allegations surrounding the compromised health services.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP