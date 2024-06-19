BJP demands FIR against AAP MLA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 18

In a move against alleged threats and intimidation by AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar, North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia led a Delhi BJP’s delegation to submit a formal complaint to the DCP at the Samaypur Badli police station on Tuesday.

The complaint seeks immediate action against Upkar and his associates for threatening to harm individuals seeking access to water in Delhi.

Addressing the media after submitting the complaint, Chandolia emphasised the severity of the water crisis gripping the city, particularly affecting economically disadvantaged communities who depend on local authorities for essential services. “We have demanded that an FIR be registered without delay against AAP MLA Jaibhagwan Upkar,” he stated.

He criticised the AAP government for failing to ensure adequate water supply while accusing their MLAs of colluding with the tanker mafia to exploit the crisis. The complaint alleges that Upkar has a history of violence, with previous assault cases registered against him.

