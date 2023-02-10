BJP demands Kejriwal’s arrest

New Delhi, February 9
The BJP has sought the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for approving the government’s Feed Back Unit (FBU) in 2015 allegedly for political Snooping on opponents.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which conducted an inquiry, has revealed in its report that the AAP had used the FBU for “political snooping”.
Hundreds of Delhi BJP workers, led by the state unit’s working president, took out a march from Saheedi Park towards Secretariat here today. They (BJP) demanded immediate arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in this spying case.
Meanwhile, Congress said an FIR should be filed against Delhi Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for setting up an illegal and unconstitutional “feedback unit” to snoop on political opponents, officials and others. “In doing so obviously they (AAP) have squandered the taxpayers’ money for political gains,” the party said.
