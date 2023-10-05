BJP demands Kejriwal’s ouster over liquor scam; AAP hits back

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, October 4

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP clashed on the issue of Wednesday raids by the Enforcement Directorate on AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh who was later arrested.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers protested outside AAP’s Delhi office after the ED searched Singh’s residence in the morning in connection with the excise policy case.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri led the protest outside the AAP’s office on Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg.

Addressing the workers, Bidhuri said, “We demand Kejriwal’s resignation and will continue the agitation until he is in jail. When he (Kejriwal) brought the new liquor policy in the Assembly I flagged him a thousands of crores rupees scam.”

“You (Kejriwal) will have to go to jail for your various scams, including residence renovation, DTC buses, building of government hospitals and for spying on ministries, opposition parties, entities and individuals.” Bidhuri added.

Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj hit backhours before the arrest of Singh and accused the ruling party of “nervousness”.

“Sanjay Singh is the Opposition’s most powerful voice; the ED raid is an attempt to silence him,” Bhardwaj said at a press conference.

“They have slapped an imaginary and fictitious case... the BJP is about to get ousted from the Centre,” he concluded. This year, three AAP leaders have been arrested and put behind bars — Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyender Singh in a money laundering case, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and and Singh in the liquor policy scam.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Enforcement Directorate #Rajya Sabha