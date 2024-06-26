BJP: Emergency will remain a dark chapter in India’s history

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 25

The Delhi BJP marked June 25, the Emergency Declaration Day, as Black Day, commemorating the 49th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by the Congress government in 1975 on Tuesday.

Through meetings and exhibitions across various locations in Delhi, they informed people “about the deprivation and persecution common citizens faced during the Emergency”.

State president Virendra Sachdeva began the day by visiting senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra at his residence, honouring him “for enduring atrocities during the Emergency”. “It is a matter of great pride to honor Professor Malhotra, who was imprisoned for 19 months by the then Congress government. We can understand what his family went through during that time,” Sachdeva said.

Emergency detainees were honoured at various events coordinated by State Vice President Dinesh Pratap Singh. At the State Office meeting, BJP National Organizer V Satish, Delhi BJP State President Sachdeva, and National Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa honoured detainees and shared insights about the Emergency period. Senior BJP leaders Moolchand Chawla, Yogdhan Ahuja, and Dharmveer Sharma were also recognised for their sacrifices.

“The Emergency was and will remain a dark chapter in India’s history. We condemned the Emergency yesterday, today, and will continue to do so in the future. This is not for political reasons but due to our commitment to guaranteeing civil rights,” said Satish, emphasising the importance of remembering the Emergency.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, with MP Bansuri Swaraj, honoured emergency detainees at a programme organised in South Extension. Chugh appreciated their sacrifices, stating, “June 25 is a black day in the democratic history of India. Congress, which violated democratic rights, has no right to speak about democracy.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress