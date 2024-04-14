BJP escalates demand for Kejriwal’s resignation

New Delhi, April 13
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva led a series of protests at offices of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs across the city on Saturday, escalating the demand for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation. During the last protest on Wednesday, Sachdeva sustained an injury on his shoulder and was rushed to RML Hospital.
Leading the charge, Sachdeva initiated protests in East Delhi at the Krishna Nagar MLA’s office, with party workers staging demonstrations at major intersections of the Shahdara Assembly constituency. Prominent BJP leaders, including Sanjay Goel, Anil Gupta, Sandeep Kapoor and Anil Goyal participated in the protest.
Mayur Vihar district BJP president Vijendra Dhama led the demonstration at the office of Patparganj MLA Manish Sisodia. Concurrent protests were organised at MLA offices in Trilokpuri, Kondli and Jangpura.
In Chandni Chowk, district BJP president Kuldeep Singh, along with local councillor Vikesh Sethi, led a demonstration at MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi’s office in Model Town. Simultaneously, protests were staged at the offices of Ballimaran MLA at Idgah and Chandni Chowk MLA at Rajpur Road.
BJP’s Keshavpuram district president Virendra Goel led the demonstration at Wazirpur MLA’s office, with additional protests at MLA offices in Tri Nagar, Shakurbasti and Adarsh Nagar assembly areas.
Voicing his concerns, Sachdeva said, “If the AAP wants to govern in Delhi, Kejriwal must resign. What kind of compulsion do the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party have to be forced to consider a corrupt person as their Chief Minister?”
He emphasised the growing discontent among Delhiites towards the Kejriwal-led government.
