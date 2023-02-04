BJP got Delhi MCD Budget passed ‘unethically’: AAP

New Delhi, February 3
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of backstabbing city residents by making officials “unethically pass” the Budget of Delhi civic body before the mayoral election, which is scheduled for February 6. The party has demanded that the budget should be withdrawn.
Accusing, BJP of creating ruckus in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Their members didn’t let AAP elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the two MCD meetings held so far. Now, they have discreetly passed the MCD budget.”
