BJP had plans to topple AAP govts in Delhi, Punjab: Party supremo

New Delhi, May 12

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the party MLAs for the first time on Sunday after being released on interim bail on Friday. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

He alleged that the BJP’s plan was to topple the AAP governments in the Capital and Punjab after his arrest in a money-laundering case, but it did not work out and the party became stronger in his absence.

The AAP became more united “after my arrest”, Kejriwal said while addressing the party MLAs following a meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence here.

The MLAs informed Kejriwal about the developments in the last month and a half.

The Chief Minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak, MP Sanjay Singh, ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot, its Lok Sabha poll candidates in Delhi and all the MLAs were present.

Addressing his colleagues, Kejriwal said, “Due to the incidents that have happened in the last month and a half, I feel that God is trying to get us to do something. Whatever is happening, we are just instruments, God is doing everything.”

Kejriwal recalled that during his meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Bharadwaj and Atishi in Tihar Jail, he would enquire whether the entire system in Delhi was working.

In Kejriwal’s absence, Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigned while accusing the AAP of “being anti-Dalit”. His resignation as a minister is yet to be accepted.

“My only worry was that if due to my incarceration, the work in Delhi stopped, the supply of medicines in hospitals, electricity, water got disrupted, then they (BJP) would get a chance to blame it on us and in the middle of the election, we will somehow lose the narrative. But all of you did a very good job,” the CM said.

“Neither could the BJP topple our government, nor could it poach our MLAs, nor could it dent our Punjab government,” he said.

