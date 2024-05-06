BJP highlights social media’s role in politics

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

To harness the power of social media for the elections, the Delhi BJP’s social media department organised a volunteer meet at its central office on Sunday.

The event, addressed by Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai, saw the participation of over 1,000 social media volunteers from the state.

Chaired by state secretary Gajendra Yadav, the session was moderated by Rohit Upadhyay, head of the social media department. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva extended a warm welcome to Annamalai and highlighted the pivotal role of social media in contemporary politics.

Addressing the gathering, Sachdeva emphasised the significance of effective content management on social media platforms, terming it a double-edged sword. He underscored the evolution of election campaigning with the advent of social media and stressed the collective goal of ensuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election for the third term.

“In the past 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, significant strides have been made, and social media has been instrumental in disseminating these achievements to the masses,” remarked Sachdeva.

Encouraging unity and dedication among volunteers, he urged them to transcend differences and work towards the common goal of securing victory for PM Modi.

Annamalai echoed Sachdeva’s sentiments, emphasising the importance of truth over narrative in political discourse. He cautioned against divisive narratives propagated by certain factions and urged volunteers to counter misinformation with facts. Highlighting historical inaccuracies perpetuated by Opposition parties, Annamalai called for a concerted efforts to educate voters, especially first-time voters, about the ground realities.

