BJP hits back at Chief Minister for CAA remarks

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 13

Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal’s statement on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), BJP leaders criticised the Delhi Chief Minister, accusing him of spreading misinformation and communal tension.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “The CAA does not deprive any Indian of their citizenship. It only provides citizenship to those persecuted based on their faith.” He urged parties in south India, particularly in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, to “refrain from spreading hatred”.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva condemned Kejriwal’s remarks, and said, “He has not only hurt the sentiments of refugees, but also attempted to scare Indian Muslims.”

Sachdeva said, “Through his press conference, Kejriwal has proved to be anti-Hindu, anti-Sikh, and anti-Buddhist.”

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, labelled Kejriwal as “anti-national and anti-humanity”. He highlighted the atrocities faced by the Hindus, Sikhs, and minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Citizenship Amendment Act CAA